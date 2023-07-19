At least 11 killed in wall collapse in Islamabad amid heavy rains

At least 11 people were killed and six others were injured on Wednesday after a building’s wall under construction collapsed at Islamabad’s Peshawar Road during the heavy rains, Aaj News reported.

The wall was 100-foot wide and 11-foot high, under which they had set up a tent to live at the construction site.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims).

In its report, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that heavy rain is expected today throughout Punjab, causing urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore.

It may also trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period, the alert added.

PMD said Karachi Division, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta and Districts are also expected to see dust-thunderstorm and rain with isolated downpours in intermittent spells from July 20 till July 22.

Last month, record heavy monsoon rain caused urban flooding in Lahore inundating different localities, including low-lying areas, and claimed eight lives.

India also witnessed torrential downpours and as a result, released more water towards the downstream areas in Pakistan, leaving the risk of flooding in the country.

Last year, unprecedented monsoon rains hit a third of Pakistan, killing more than 1,700 people, injuring thousands, destroying over two million houses, and killing millions of livestock.