BISP board: Alvi approves appointment of five private members

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of five private members of the board of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib and Barrister Ayesha Haqare appointed as members of the BISP board.

Appointment of Dr Qaiser Bengali, Haris Ghazdar and Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri as private members of the BISP board was approved.

The appointment was approved by the president on the advice of the prime minister under Sections 05 and 08 of the Benazir Income Support Programme Act.

