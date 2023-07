ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi immediately appointed Captain Shahid Ashraf Tarar (retd) as Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Chairman.

Tarar is working as a member of the FPSC. The president appointed the FPSC chairman on the advice of the prime minister till 17th January 2024.

The appointment was made under Article 48(1) of the Constitution and Sections 3(3), 4(1) and 5-A of the Federal Public Service Commission Ordinance 1977.

