Dr Amjad Saqib named ‘Global Man of the Decade’

ISLAMABAD: Founder and Chairman of the world’s largest interest-free microfinance organisation Akhuwat, Dr Amjad Saqib has been named ‘Global Man of the Decade’ for his extraordinary contributions by Global Men Magazine.

He was honoured by this award during an awards ceremony held at the Hilton United Kingdom (UK), which was attended by the most influential individuals from 35 countries. This award is given to those who make remarkable contributions to the welfare of humanity that are recognized on an international level.

Dr Amjad Saqib was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize last year for his philanthropic contributions to poverty reduction, and he also received the Ramon Magsaysay Award-2021 known as Asian Nobel Award.

On the occasion, he stated, “He dedicates this award to the people of Pakistan who join hands with Akhuwat and help millions of families get back on their feet.”

