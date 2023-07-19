Two Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli missile strike

DAMASCUS: Israeli missile strikes near the Syrian capital Damascus killed two Syrian soldiers and “caused some material damage”, the state news agency SANA reported on Wednesday, citing a military source.

“At about 12:25 a.m. the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression with bursts of missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus,” the source said.

Syrian air defences were deployed against the Israeli missiles and “shot down most of them”, the source added.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a British-based war monitor, said that three people were killed.

Observatory director Rami Abdulrahman told Saudi Arabian state-owned broadcaster al-Hadath TV that the Israeli strike killed two members of Iran-aligned militias and one Syrian soldier.

The Israeli military declined to comment.

Israel has for years been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Iran’s influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.