Ahead of assembly dissolution: PTI lambastes PDM for approving whooping Rs62bn funds for MPs

Recorder Report Published 19 Jul, 2023 03:21am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday lambasted the ruling coalition of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for approving a whooping Rs62 billion funds for its MPs days before the dissolution of the assembly.

In a statement issued here, PTI spokesman, Rauf Hassan, termed approval of funds for the lawmakers, a well-throughout strategy to rig the upcoming elections, adding the top electoral watchdog must take note of if it is truly neutral and impartial.

He said the move is nothing but shows the outgoing “imported regime’s” panic as it knows a crushing defeat of the 13-party ruling alliance is writing on the wall.

Hassan went on to say that the people are going to have a sigh of relief in a few days as they will get rid of “an imported regime” which was “imposed” on the masses. He said no money, or trick is going to work in the next elections given the incumbent government’s worse performance during their stay in power.

He said that loans taken from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and friendly countries must not be misused by the regime as the sole purpose of these loans were to save the country from default.

He said that a sinking economy got some relief after getting loans from the IMF and friendly countries, but such misuse of the taxpayers’ money on the lawmakers of the outgoing “imported regime” would further damage the economy.

PDM PTI Rauf Hassan assembly dissolution

