Urban flooding, landslides warned of More rains in several parts of country next week

ISLAMABAD: The authorities have forecasted more rains in several parts of the country with a warning about urban flooding and landslides for next week as torrential rains coupled with severe weather conditions have wreaked havoc across several parts of the country, resulting in loss of at least 99 lives, injuring 175, killing 170 livestock and damage to infrastructure.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the flash floods triggered by monsoon rains and other rain-related incidents since June 26, 2023, have killed at least 99 persons in Pakistan and injured 175.

According to the NDMA’s daily situation report, owing to the various rain-related incidents, at least 130 houses are also damaged, of which, 113 partially and 17 fully destroyed. Moreover, 170 livestock also perished owing to the flooding.

According to the NDMA’s data, the majority of the deaths are reported in Punjab and mainly, caused by electrocution and building collapse. In Punjab, a total of 56 people including 27 men, eight women, and 21 children have lost their lives, while another 116 people including 49 men, 37 women, and 30 children have sustained injuries. Moreover, 45 houses are also damaged in Punjab and one livestock lost.

So far 24 people including four men, five women and 15 children have lost their lives in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province. Moreover, a total of 41 people including 11 men, seven women, and 23 children have sustained injuries in various rain-related incidents in KPK. In KPK, a total of 57 houses, of which, 51 partially and six fully were also damaged, while 43 livestock were also killed owing to floods.

In Balochistan province, a total of six people including four men, one child and one woman lost their lives, wherein,13 people including five men, two women, and six children sustained injuries. Moreover, 14 houses are also damaged in Balochistan, of which, 10 fully and four partially.

The authorities have reported three deaths in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) region, of which, two are men and one woman. In AJK, three people including two men and one woman also sustained injuries. Some 14 houses are also damaged in AJK of which 10 fully and four partially.

In Sindh province, 10 people including five men, one woman, and four children died owing to rain-related incidents. So far, two injuries have been reported in Sindh and 124 livestock losses are reported from the province.

The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has predicted more rains during the next two days across the country. According to officials, recently Lahore has received record-breaking rainfall of the past 30 years, turning roads into rivers and leaving almost 35 percent of the residents without electricity and water.

Last year, unprecedented monsoon rains hit a third of Pakistan, killing more than 1,700 people, injuring thousands, destroying over two million houses, and killing millions of livestock.

Pakistan, a country with the fifth largest global population, is contributing less than one percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, responsible for the serious climate situation but is one of the most vulnerable countries to the extreme weather caused by global warming.

Owing to 2022 flooding, serious damages were caused to the standing crops in Pakistan as a result food, vegetables, and fruit prices witnessed an unprecedented increase, which also forced the government to import wheat, vegetables, and fruits as a result serious pressure was built on the depleting foreign exchange reserves of the country.

The PMD said under the influence of these weather systems, rain and thundershower with strong winds and isolated heavy falls are expected across Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan as well as Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar and Okara districts of Punjab from July 18 (night) to 23 with occasional gaps.

A similar forecast has been issued for Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak and Waziristan in KPK.

Meanwhile, rain and thundershower are also expected in parts of Balochistan – Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbela, Awaran and Musakhel – along with Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan in Punjab and Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad districts of Sindh from July 19 (night) to July 21 with occasional gaps.

On the other hand, dust storm, thunderstorm, and rain with isolated heavy falls are also likely in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Dadu districts of Sindh from July 19 (evening/night) to July 23.

During July 20-22 period, dust storm, thunderstorm and rain with isolated heavy falls are expected in Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta and Karachi. About the impacts, the PMD warned that heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore while triggering landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and KPK.

Farmers have been advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast while tourists and travellers should remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

At the same time, strong winds may damage loose structures such as electricity poles and solar panels as people have been asked to stay at safe places during windstorm/heavy rains.

The authorities concerned are advised to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures.

