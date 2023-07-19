M Khan Bhatti’s remand extended

LAHORE: A city magistrate extended the remand of Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former private secretary to former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, till August 01 as a judge anti-corruption court was on leave.

Earlier, police produced Muhammad Khan before the special court but the judge was on leave. The police therefore produced Muhammad Khan before the duty magistrate who extended his remand.

Muhammad Khan is facing the charge of receiving kickbacks in construction of a road in Mandi Bahauddin.

