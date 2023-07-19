Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Jubilee General Insurance
Limited 18-Jul-23 14:00
National Refinery Limited 18-Jul-23 10:00
Dolmen City REIT 18-Jul-23 12:00
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd 19-Jul-23 14:00
United Bank Limited 19-Jul-23 10:00
Sapphire Fibres Limited 20-Jul-23 12:30
Ghandhara Automobiles Limited 21-Jul-23 10:00
Ghandhara Industries Limited 21-Jul-23 11:30
Metropolitan Steel Corporation
Limited 21-Jul-23 10:00
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited 21-Jul-23 14:00
Fauji Foods Limited 21-Jul-23 12:00
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited 22-Jul-23 11:30
Tariq Glass Industries Limited 24-Jul-23 11:00
Samba Bank Limited 24-Jul-23 12:00
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited 24-Jul-23 11:00
Murree Brewery Company Limited 24-Jul-23 11:00
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited 24-Jul-23 11:30
Habib Sugar Mills Limited 24-Jul-23 12:00
Archroma Pakistan L imited 25-Jul-23 12:15
A l-Noor Sugar Mills Limited 25-Jul-23 11:00
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited 25-Jul-23 11:00
Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited 25-Jul-23 11:00
Engro Fertilizers Limited 26-Jul-23 10:30
Fauji Cement Company Limited 26-Jul-23 10:00
MCB Arif Habib Savings and
Investment and Funds 26-Jul-23 15:00
Nestle Pakistan Limited 31-Jul-23 10:30
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 23-Aug-23 14:30
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments