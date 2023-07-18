BAFL 34.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
BIPL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
DFML 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
DGKC 54.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.67%)
FABL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 78.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.28%)
HUBC 79.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.79%)
OGDC 84.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.73%)
PAEL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PIBTL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
PIOC 84.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PPL 67.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.12%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.05%)
SSGC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.77%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.14%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,514 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.14%)
BR30 15,738 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.29%)
KSE100 45,009 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,967 Increased By 1.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Kering Foundation to hold 2nd annual ‘Caring for Women’ dinner in New York

  • Event will be co-chaired by activist Malala Yousafzai among others
  • Beneficiaries of proceeds from the event to include Malala Fund
BR Life & Style Published 18 Jul, 2023 06:53pm
Emma Watson, Gloria Steinem and Salma Hayek at the 2022 Kering Foundation ‘Caring for Women’ dinner. Photo: courtesy WWD
Emma Watson, Gloria Steinem and Salma Hayek at the 2022 Kering Foundation ‘Caring for Women’ dinner. Photo: courtesy WWD

The Kering Foundation will hold its second annual ‘Caring for Women’ dinner in New York on September 12, reported WWD on Tuesday.

This year’s event will be hosted by journalist Lisa Ling and co-chaired by Salma Hayek Pinault, François-Henri Pinault, Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai, Cindy Sherman, Christy Turlington Burns, Olivia Wilde, Oprah Winfrey and Zoë Kravitz.

The sold-out event marks the foundation’s 15th anniversary of working to end violence against women. The theme of the evening will be ‘strength in numbers’.

Proceeds will benefit organisations that address gender-based violence, including the Malala Fund, National Network to End Domestic Violence and New York City Alliance Against Sexual Assault.

French luxury house and Gucci owner, Kering buys fragrance label Creed in beauty push

Guests at the inaugural ‘Caring for Women’ dinner in 2022 included Emma Watson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Karlie Kloss, Gloria Steinem and Jodie Turner-Smith, added the report.

“Despite disturbing setbacks in women’s rights around the world, there has been heartening progress to address violence against women in the last 15 years, and we must continue to harness the power of collaboration and solidarity to ensure that all women can lead fulfilling lives free from violence,” François-Henri Pinault, chairman of the Kering Foundation was quoted as saying by WWD.

The event will be supported by Kering-owned brands including Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Brioni, Boucheron and Pomellato, alongside retail partners.

Italy’s luxury groups set aside rivalries to keep it local

New York Malala Yousafzai Kering Salma Hayek

Comments

1000 characters

Kering Foundation to hold 2nd annual ‘Caring for Women’ dinner in New York

At least 8 injured in Peshawar bomb blast

Rupee falls 1.34%, settles at 283.04 against US dollar

YoY: Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks 43% to $27.6bn in FY23

No decision yet on dissolution of National Assembly, says Marriyum

PM Shehbaz says China’s Exim Bank has rolled over $600mn loan

Pakistan in ‘safe zone’: Ishaq Dar

US says Taliban has ‘responsibility to prevent Afghanistan from being used as a safe haven’ for terrorists

KSE-100 manages to close over 45,000, ends marginally lower

Military trials: SC dismisses govt’s request for a full court

Pakistan’s REER moves marginally upward to 87.75 in June 2023

Read more stories