Kering Foundation to hold 2nd annual ‘Caring for Women’ dinner in New York

The Kering Foundation will hold its second annual ‘Caring for Women’ dinner in New York on September 12, reported WWD on Tuesday.

This year’s event will be hosted by journalist Lisa Ling and co-chaired by Salma Hayek Pinault, François-Henri Pinault, Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai, Cindy Sherman, Christy Turlington Burns, Olivia Wilde, Oprah Winfrey and Zoë Kravitz.

The sold-out event marks the foundation’s 15th anniversary of working to end violence against women. The theme of the evening will be ‘strength in numbers’.

Proceeds will benefit organisations that address gender-based violence, including the Malala Fund, National Network to End Domestic Violence and New York City Alliance Against Sexual Assault.

Guests at the inaugural ‘Caring for Women’ dinner in 2022 included Emma Watson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Karlie Kloss, Gloria Steinem and Jodie Turner-Smith, added the report.

“Despite disturbing setbacks in women’s rights around the world, there has been heartening progress to address violence against women in the last 15 years, and we must continue to harness the power of collaboration and solidarity to ensure that all women can lead fulfilling lives free from violence,” François-Henri Pinault, chairman of the Kering Foundation was quoted as saying by WWD.

The event will be supported by Kering-owned brands including Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Brioni, Boucheron and Pomellato, alongside retail partners.

