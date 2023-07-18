Govt to appoint new CCP chairman soon

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is expected to issue a notification in the next few days on the appointment of a new chairman of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP).

This development took place after issuance of a notification by the Finance Division on the appointment of four CCP members on Monday.

The CCP has been working without a Commission’s chairman and members since July 13, when Rahat Kaunain Hassan, the then chairperson and the only member, relinquished her charge upon completing three-year tenure.

The federal cabinet took decisive action by approving a summary through circulation over the past weekend, resulting in the appointment of four new members to the Competition Commission of Pakistan.

The newly appointed members are Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, Salman Ameen, Saeed Ahmed Nawaz, and Abdul Rasheed Sheikh.

Sources indicated that a summary was circulated among the cabinet members, and a brief selection process led to the shortlisting of eight candidates for the CCP positions. Ultimately, the cabinet approved the appointments of the top four candidates.

Rahat Kaunain served as the chairperson and sole member of the CCP for over a year, during which the Commission made significant strides in combating cartels. Under her leadership, the Commission passed several significant orders against such anti-competitive practices.

With the upcoming appointment of a new chairman and the addition of four members to the Competition Commission of Pakistan, the federal government aims to ensure the smooth functioning of the CCP and enhance its ability to safeguard fair competition in the country. This development is expected to reinforce the Commission’s efforts in curbing monopolistic practices and promoting a competitive business environment for the benefit of consumers and businesses alike.

