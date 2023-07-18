New monsoon system: more rains expected from today

KARACHI: A new monsoon weather system is set to produce more rains across the country from July 18 till Sunday, the Met Office said on Monday.

However, it warned that downpours may unleash urban floods in the low lying areas of Peshawar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore from the night of July 18 till July 22.

Similarly, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Galliyat, Murree and hilly arras of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may see landslides during the heavy rains over the period, it added.

Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to enter the country’s upper and central parts on the night of July 18 and may strengthen on July 19 to trigger rains, winds and thundershowers, it said.

Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar are likely to receive rain, winds, and thundershower with heavy falls in intermittent spells from the night of July 18 till July 23.

Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, DI Khan, Bannu, Karak and Waziristan are expected to see the rainy and windy weather from Tuesday till Sunday.

The similar weather is likely to prevail over Galliyat, Murree, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar and Okara over period.

From the night of July 19, rains and winds in intermittent spells are expected to grip Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, DG khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad.

Dust-thunderstorm and rain with isolated heavy falls are likely to batter Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu Districts from the eve of July 19 till July 23.

Karachi Division, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta and Districts are expected to see dust-thunderstorm and rain with isolated downpours in intermittent spells from July 20 till July 22.

Growers are advised to manage their farming activities keeping in view the prevailing weather, besides general public, tourists and travellers should remain cautious in rains.

Dust storm and wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels. “All concerned authorities are particularly advised to remain alert during the forecast period,” the Met said.

