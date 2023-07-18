BAFL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.5%)
BIPL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.52%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (17.96%)
CNERGY 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
DFML 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.53%)
DGKC 55.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.46%)
FABL 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.67%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.63%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HBL 78.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUBC 79.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.42%)
OGDC 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.43%)
PAEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
PIOC 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.3%)
PPL 68.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PRL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.73 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.38%)
SSGC 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.01%)
TELE 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.89%)
TPLP 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 103.16 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.1%)
UNITY 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 4,521 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.37%)
BR30 15,784 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.22%)
KSE100 45,043 Decreased By -25.4 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,965 Decreased By -50.5 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

New monsoon system: more rains expected from today

Recorder Report Published 18 Jul, 2023 05:51am

KARACHI: A new monsoon weather system is set to produce more rains across the country from July 18 till Sunday, the Met Office said on Monday.

However, it warned that downpours may unleash urban floods in the low lying areas of Peshawar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore from the night of July 18 till July 22.

Similarly, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Galliyat, Murree and hilly arras of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may see landslides during the heavy rains over the period, it added.

Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to enter the country’s upper and central parts on the night of July 18 and may strengthen on July 19 to trigger rains, winds and thundershowers, it said.

Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar are likely to receive rain, winds, and thundershower with heavy falls in intermittent spells from the night of July 18 till July 23.

Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, DI Khan, Bannu, Karak and Waziristan are expected to see the rainy and windy weather from Tuesday till Sunday.

The similar weather is likely to prevail over Galliyat, Murree, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar and Okara over period.

From the night of July 19, rains and winds in intermittent spells are expected to grip Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, DG khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad.

Dust-thunderstorm and rain with isolated heavy falls are likely to batter Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu Districts from the eve of July 19 till July 23.

Karachi Division, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta and Districts are expected to see dust-thunderstorm and rain with isolated downpours in intermittent spells from July 20 till July 22.

Growers are advised to manage their farming activities keeping in view the prevailing weather, besides general public, tourists and travellers should remain cautious in rains.

Dust storm and wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels. “All concerned authorities are particularly advised to remain alert during the forecast period,” the Met said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

rains met office Karachi weather monsoon weather

Comments

1000 characters

New monsoon system: more rains expected from today

LHC suspends order stopping transfer of land to army

FBR issues new indemnity bond for EFS users

Base power tariff hike: PD yet to secure cabinet’s nod

AEDB merged with PPIB

Russia exits deal for export of Ukrainian grain

Tubewells’ solarisation: ECNEC approves PC-1 of Rs377.236bn plan

Social development: HBL says has made significant contribution

KE interested in power off-take from ACWA’s RE projects

Military courts: Govt urges SC to reject pleas challenging civilians’ trial

OCAC assails Ogra’s HSD price cut decision

Read more stories