Pakistan

Australian HC meets Dawar

Recorder Report Published 18 Jul, 2023 05:51am

ISLAMABAD: Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins and National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Mohsin Dawar on Monday discussed issues of mutual interest and expressed their mutual desire for a democratic and prosperous Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the office of the chairman, the Australian High Commission called on the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of the National Assembly at his office at Parliament House.

During the meeting, it added the areas of mutual interest between the two countries were discussed. “The two officials exchanged views on the political, security, and economic situation in Pakistan,” it added.

It said that Neil apprised the chairman of Australia’s effort to support Pakistan’s development in various areas such as water security, women’s education, family planning, etc.

“Mohsin Dawar welcomed Australia’s contribution to Pakistan and highlighted various challenges faced by youth, especially women, in the country in terms of accessing education and employment opportunities,” it stated.

The statement further read that both Neil and Dawar expressed their mutual desire to see a democratic and prosperous Pakistan.

