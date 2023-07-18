BAFL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.5%)
BIPL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.52%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (17.96%)
CNERGY 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
DFML 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.53%)
DGKC 55.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.46%)
FABL 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.67%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.63%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HBL 78.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUBC 79.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.42%)
OGDC 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.43%)
PAEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
PIOC 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.3%)
PPL 68.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PRL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.73 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.38%)
SSGC 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.01%)
TELE 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.89%)
TPLP 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 103.16 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.1%)
UNITY 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 4,521 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.37%)
BR30 15,784 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.22%)
KSE100 45,043 Decreased By -25.4 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,965 Decreased By -50.5 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

177 students of SAU given scholarships cheques

Recorder Report Published 18 Jul, 2023 05:51am

HYDERABAD: Cheques for scholarships were distributed among 177 students from five faculties of Sindh Agriculture University. Vice Chancellor appealed the Alumnus to come forward to help the deserving SAU students.

Under Benazir Undergraduate Scholarship Program, scholarship cheques were distributed among 177 boys and girl students of different faculties of Sindh Agriculture University at Dr. A. M. Sheikh Auditorium Hall, hosted by the University Advancement and Financial Assistance, which was presided over by the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, and prominent social leader and Chairman Union Council Tandojam Naeem-ur-Rehman Memon was the special guest.

On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor and the special guest distributed cheques to the deserving students of the batches of 2K-18, 2K-19 and 2K-20 of all faculties.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that in this era of competition, students have to prove their ability, and develop their personality, confidence and quality according to the standards of the national and international institutions.

He said that the student is identified with respect to every mother institution, if any negative impression is given against university, then its negative effects not only on the institution but also on the student, so we need to improve our character and quality.

Vice Chancellor requested all the alumni of Sindh Agriculture University to support their institution and poor students in terms of scholarship, internship and employment.

Chief Guest Naeem-ur-Rehman Memon said that Sindh Agriculture University is a pro-poor academic institution, which has played an important role in the development of country's agriculture, science and creating employment opportunities for students, on the occasion he announced to give two scholarships out of his own pocket.

Director University Advancement and Financial Assistance Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar said that many scholarship opportunities have been created for the students of the university, and there has been a great increase in internships opportunities in different institutions including banks.

A large number of teachers and students were present during the ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

scholarships SAU

Comments

1000 characters

177 students of SAU given scholarships cheques

LHC suspends order stopping transfer of land to army

FBR issues new indemnity bond for EFS users

Base power tariff hike: PD yet to secure cabinet’s nod

AEDB merged with PPIB

Russia exits deal for export of Ukrainian grain

Tubewells’ solarisation: ECNEC approves PC-1 of Rs377.236bn plan

Social development: HBL says has made significant contribution

KE interested in power off-take from ACWA’s RE projects

Military courts: Govt urges SC to reject pleas challenging civilians’ trial

OCAC assails Ogra’s HSD price cut decision

Read more stories