177 students of SAU given scholarships cheques

HYDERABAD: Cheques for scholarships were distributed among 177 students from five faculties of Sindh Agriculture University. Vice Chancellor appealed the Alumnus to come forward to help the deserving SAU students.

Under Benazir Undergraduate Scholarship Program, scholarship cheques were distributed among 177 boys and girl students of different faculties of Sindh Agriculture University at Dr. A. M. Sheikh Auditorium Hall, hosted by the University Advancement and Financial Assistance, which was presided over by the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, and prominent social leader and Chairman Union Council Tandojam Naeem-ur-Rehman Memon was the special guest.

On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor and the special guest distributed cheques to the deserving students of the batches of 2K-18, 2K-19 and 2K-20 of all faculties.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that in this era of competition, students have to prove their ability, and develop their personality, confidence and quality according to the standards of the national and international institutions.

He said that the student is identified with respect to every mother institution, if any negative impression is given against university, then its negative effects not only on the institution but also on the student, so we need to improve our character and quality.

Vice Chancellor requested all the alumni of Sindh Agriculture University to support their institution and poor students in terms of scholarship, internship and employment.

Chief Guest Naeem-ur-Rehman Memon said that Sindh Agriculture University is a pro-poor academic institution, which has played an important role in the development of country's agriculture, science and creating employment opportunities for students, on the occasion he announced to give two scholarships out of his own pocket.

Director University Advancement and Financial Assistance Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar said that many scholarship opportunities have been created for the students of the university, and there has been a great increase in internships opportunities in different institutions including banks.

A large number of teachers and students were present during the ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023