KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (July 17, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 281.00 284.00 UK POUND 367.00 371.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 74.70 75.50 AUD $ 189.00 192.00
UAE DIRHAM 76.80 77.50 CAD $ 212.00 216.00
EURO 314.00 318.00 CHINESE YUAN 40.00 42.00
=========================================================================
