BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -199 (-0.44%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Jul 16, 2023
Markets

Most Gulf markets extend gains; Egypt flat

Reuters Published 16 Jul, 2023
Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday, extending gains from the previous session when slowing US inflation raised bets that the Federal Reserve will pause rate hikes after this month.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have their currencies pegged to the US dollar and generally follow the Fed’s policy moves, exposing the region to a direct impact from any US monetary policy move.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.1%, helped by a 3.1% rise in Riyad Bank.

Most Gulf markets gain as US inflation cools, Saudi index eases

The kingdom’s annual inflation rate eased to 2.7% in June from 2.8% the previous month, government data showed on Sunday.

Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose by 9.1% overall in June compared with the same month last year, while restaurant and hotel prices were up by 4.3% and education by 3%, the kingdom’s General Authority for Statistics data said.

In Qatar, the index added 0.1%, with Qatar Gas Transport Co rising 1%.

Among other gainers, Qatar Islamic Bank edged 0.1% higher, after reporting an increase in first half net profit. Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index closed flat.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.1% to 11,716

QATAR gained 0.1% to 10,225

EGYPT was flat at 17,343

BAHRAIN was up 0.3% to 1,979

OMAN lost 0.6% to 4,770

KUWAIT eased 0.2% to 8,128

Gulf bourses

