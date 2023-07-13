BAFL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.41%)
BIPL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.33%)
BOP 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
DFML 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.01%)
DGKC 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.7%)
FABL 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.81%)
FCCL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
FFL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.95%)
GGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.32%)
HBL 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.3%)
HUBC 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
KEL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (6.84%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.72%)
MLCF 31.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.66%)
OGDC 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.31%)
PAEL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.46%)
PIBTL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.87%)
PIOC 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.55%)
PPL 69.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 43.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.49%)
SSGC 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TPLP 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
TRG 104.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.55%)
UNITY 23.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.44%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,627 Increased By 26.3 (0.57%)
BR30 16,215 Increased By 128.6 (0.8%)
KSE100 45,854 Increased By 338.8 (0.74%)
KSE30 16,319 Increased By 115.6 (0.71%)
Jul 13, 2023
Markets

Most Gulf markets gain as US inflation cools, Saudi index eases

Reuters Published 13 Jul, 2023 03:30pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Thursday after US inflation and economic data boosted hopes that the Federal Reserve may have fewer interest rate hikes in store, although the Saudi index bucked the trend.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have their currencies pegged to the US dollar and follow the Fed’s policy moves closely, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening in the world’s largest economy.

Dubai’s main share index advanced 0.7%, at its highest in eight years, led by a 1.1% rise in utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.

Most Gulf markets in black ahead of US inflation data; Egypt eases

Among other gainers, Commercial Bank of Dubai advanced 3.9%, after reporting a sharp rise in second-quarter earnings. In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.1%.

The Qatari benchmark increased 0.7%, with most of the constituents on the index trading in positive territory including petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

Oil prices - which fuel the economy in Gulf - climbed after US inflation cooled and Chinese trade figures showed monthly oil imports were the second-highest on record in June. Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index, however, bucked the trend to trade 0.1% lower.

