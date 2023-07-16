Courts can issue directions for implementation of policies, laws: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Umar Ata Bandial said courts do not make policies and laws but they can issue directions for their implementation.

He was speaking at the concluding session of a two-day conference, “Resilient Pakistan: Calibrating Population and Resources” at the Supreme Court building, here on Saturday.

He said policies for the education, health, and fundamental rights of women exist and the governments are well aware of them. In Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the laws have been framed for women’s rights. Now the issue is of their implementation by the relevant governments.

CJP highlights the enormity of population growth challenge

The chief justice said if the government show reluctance to implement the polices and the laws then they (the women) can approach the courts. He said health, education, and basic rights are a must for the independence of women and the betterment of the society.

During the address, the chief justice candidly made some confessions, acknowledging his old-age perspective. He said that he was old and had some old ideas, but that he was glad that the government understood the objectives of the conference.

Justice Bandial said he had concerns about women and children but when Justice Ayesha informed that for organising this conference the women played a dominant role, that diminished his fears about the rising population have been solved.

He said talented women are holding high positions in the society and the state institutions.

He said good thing about holding this conference is that the government is sensitive about this issue and there are policies on it. The chief justice said being an old man he have old thoughts.

Justice Bandial said that courts do not make policies or laws, but can issue direction for their implementation. He said all judges whether they belong to the apex court, high courts or lower judiciary believe in rule of law. He said the conference recommendations are for the betterment of the society.

He ended his speeches by reading a verse of Holy Quran.

Earlier, during the second session Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said that the participants have given good recommendations, which will be sent to the policy makers.

The purpose of conference was not to make policies but to highlight grey areas with collective wisdom. He said with the increase in population, the courts also get affected. As the number of cases before a judge increase. He said for obtaining a CNIC and the correction of name in voters’ lists people approach the courts.

Justice Mazhar requested to seek a report from the Law and Justice Commission on the recommendations of the conference.

The report will determine how serious parliament took the recommendations compiled during the conference, he added.

Renowned singer Shehzad Roy said it is the endevour of his organisation that beating of children in schools be banned. He said now they are making efforts that before marriage the couples should be given training about family planning, and mother and child health.

Session on “Global Discourse on Women Rights and Development” at the national conference started with a powerful video message by Diene Keita, Deputy Executive Director UNFPA emphasising on the investment in opportunities, education, and skills of women and girls. She said the wellbeing of the family depends on wellbeing on women.

Dr Palitha Mahipala said there is an urgent need to take the targeted interventions to promote gender equality in terms of accessing basic services like health, education, and social rights. We should work together for an inclusive society where rights are respected and dreams are fulfilled.

The Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) in collaboration with the Population Program Wing (PPW) of the Ministry of Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (M/o NHSR&C) organised a National Conference “Resilient Pakistan: Calibrating Population and Resources” on July 14 and 15 at the Supreme Court auditorium, Islamabad.

The judges of the Supreme Court, High Courts, Supreme Court and High Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Supreme Appellate and Chief Court of Gilgit-Baltistan, eminent national and international experts, members from academia, population and public policy professionals, and legal fraternity attending the Conference.

The event provided a forum for sharing experiences, best practices and evolving strategies to address the population challenge, and creating a dialogue by bringing together national and international speakers and participants to make the event meaningful and interactive for a progressive Pakistan.

