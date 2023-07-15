CJP highlights the enormity of population growth challenge

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy to control the rampant increase in population in Pakistan.

Addressing a two-day conference, the CJP stated there is a need to empower the population and urged society to actively participate in determining right and wrong in certain matters.

The Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) in collaboration with the Population Program Wing (PPW) of the Ministry of Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (M/o NHSR&C) is organising a National Conference, “Resilient Pakistan: Calibrating Population and Resources” from July 14 to 15 at the Supreme Court auditorium, Islamabad.

The judges of the Supreme Court, High Courts, Supreme Court and High Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Supreme Appellate and Chief Court of Gilgit-Baltistan, eminent national and international experts, members from academia, population and public policy professionals, and legal fraternity attending the conference.

The event provides a forum for sharing experiences, best practices and evolving strategies to address the population challenge, and creating a dialogue by bringing together national and international speakers and participants to make the event meaningful and interactive for a progressive Pakistan.

In his keynote address, the chief justice mentioned how Iran and Bangladesh controlled their ever-increasing population. He said these two nations could be used as case studies.

He noted the historical significance of intergenerational bonds, which played a pivotal role until recent times.

The CJP thanked the government and the United Nations Population Fund-UNFPA for assisting in organising this conference and said that the government cannot shoulder all the responsibilities. He stressed the importance of making the younger generation skilled and competent.

It was highlighted that relying solely on legal measures would not solve population problems and that society must actively support the state by finding viable solutions.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s humble beginnings, the CJ reminded the audience that the country was established in 1947 with limited resources, relying on contributions from the common people. He underscored the need to rekindle that sense of responsibility and recalled a time when Pakistan even extended loans to China.

Justice Bandial also stressed the significance of adopting simplicity in the initial steps towards addressing population challenges. He emphasized the provision of education and vocational training as fundamental measures that should be taken.

These suggestions will be further discussed during the two-day conference, where the Supreme Court’s role in resolving related litigation will be deliberated upon.

He said that the judges need to interact with the intellectuals what they are thinking about the robust increase of population in the country, adding the judges should be well-informed about the evolving needs and ideas of society.

He said the state should provide basic facilities to the people for prosperity and providing skill-based and technical education would be the first step in achieving self-sufficiency.

The CJP highlighted that it is the responsibility of the state to take care of the health and basic needs of the mother and child as a comprehensive strategy is needed to control the rampant increase in population.

Justice Bandial said the state must impart vocational education to children and youth as better results could only be achieved by making the new generation skilled, technical and technical education was the first step towards self-sustenance in the current situation.

The chief justice said education was essential to control the population as this problem could not be solved from a legal point of view mentioning the society should support the state by finding solutions to the problems.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023