Jadoon resigns as Islamabad AG

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon on Saturday resigned from his position of advocate general Islamabad, citing personal reasons.

Jahangir Khan Jadoon has tendered his resignation to President Arif Alvi.

Last year in May, President Dr Arif Alvi had appointed Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon as Advocate General Islamabad and de-notified Advocate Niazullah Niazi as Advocate General Islamabad.

Before his appointment as Advocate General, Jadoon actively defended journalists in the cases registered under Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) during the PTI regime. He was a member of the Journalists Defence Committee of the Pakistan Bar Council.