There’s significant increase in street crimes in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Car lifting incidents and mobile phone snatching have increased manifold in the federal capital during the last week, as armed persons snatched 68 mobile phones and auto thieves stole 88 vehicles from various parts of the city.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, the city police also registered 10 cases of robbery and snatching of cash at gunpoint, in which, citizens were deprived of valuables worth a million rupees. The 88 vehicles stolen by auto thieves include 80 motorbikes.

In the same period, auto thieves stole 12 vehicles from the limits of Khanna police station, eight vehicles from the jurisdiction of Noon police station as well as eight motorbikes and two cars from the limits of Industrial Area police station.

Furthermore, auto thieves stole seven vehicles from the jurisdiction of the Aabpara Police Station, seven vehicles from the limits of Shehzad police station, and another seven motorbikes from the limits of Margalla police station.

In the same period, criminals remained active in the limits of the Khanna, Noon, Industrial Area, Karachi Company, and Margalla police stations.

During the last week, Khanna police station registered 12 cases of auto theft and 20 cases of mobile as well as cash snatching. Armed persons stole eight bikes, snatched eight mobile phones, and two cases of robbery were reported to Noon Police station.

Similarly, the Industrial Area police station registered 10 cases of auto theft and two cases of mobile and cash snatching. Six cases of car lifting and four cases of mobile snatching were reported to Karachi Company police station.

In the same period, nine cases of auto theft including seven bikes were reported to Margalla police station while another seven cases of auto theft and two cases of mobile snatching were reported to Shehzad Town police station.

During the last week, Ramna police station registered seven cases of mobile and cash snatching and one case of auto theft.

Four cases of mobile snatching, three cases of auto theft and two cases of robbery were reported to Shalimar police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023