BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -199 (-0.44%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

There’s significant increase in street crimes in Islamabad

Fazal Sher Published 16 Jul, 2023 06:16am

ISLAMABAD: Car lifting incidents and mobile phone snatching have increased manifold in the federal capital during the last week, as armed persons snatched 68 mobile phones and auto thieves stole 88 vehicles from various parts of the city.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, the city police also registered 10 cases of robbery and snatching of cash at gunpoint, in which, citizens were deprived of valuables worth a million rupees. The 88 vehicles stolen by auto thieves include 80 motorbikes.

In the same period, auto thieves stole 12 vehicles from the limits of Khanna police station, eight vehicles from the jurisdiction of Noon police station as well as eight motorbikes and two cars from the limits of Industrial Area police station.

Furthermore, auto thieves stole seven vehicles from the jurisdiction of the Aabpara Police Station, seven vehicles from the limits of Shehzad police station, and another seven motorbikes from the limits of Margalla police station.

In the same period, criminals remained active in the limits of the Khanna, Noon, Industrial Area, Karachi Company, and Margalla police stations.

During the last week, Khanna police station registered 12 cases of auto theft and 20 cases of mobile as well as cash snatching. Armed persons stole eight bikes, snatched eight mobile phones, and two cases of robbery were reported to Noon Police station.

Similarly, the Industrial Area police station registered 10 cases of auto theft and two cases of mobile and cash snatching. Six cases of car lifting and four cases of mobile snatching were reported to Karachi Company police station.

In the same period, nine cases of auto theft including seven bikes were reported to Margalla police station while another seven cases of auto theft and two cases of mobile snatching were reported to Shehzad Town police station.

During the last week, Ramna police station registered seven cases of mobile and cash snatching and one case of auto theft.

Four cases of mobile snatching, three cases of auto theft and two cases of robbery were reported to Shalimar police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

street crimes car lifting

Comments

1000 characters

There’s significant increase in street crimes in Islamabad

Petrol price slashed by Rs9, HSD’s by Rs7

IMF condition: Hike in gas prices on the cards

CCP urges SBP to enable SMEs to avail lower interest rates

CCP analysis on SME sector: ‘Complex regulatory regime pushes up cost of doing business’

Asif asks Kabul to dismantle TTP safe havens

COAS, top Iranian commander discuss regional security

Country needs to diversify its energy mix: PM

Bilawal lays foundation of Dhabeji SEZ project

Courts can issue directions for implementation of policies, laws: CJP

Extracting cell phone data without person’s consent declared illegal

Read more stories