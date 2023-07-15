BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -199 (-0.44%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK defence minister Wallace to step down as lawmaker at next election

Reuters Published July 15, 2023

LONDON: British defence minister Ben Wallace will not stand as a member of parliament (MP) in thenext UK national election, he told The Times newspaper on Saturday.

Wallace, MP for Wyre and Preston North and its predecessor constituency in northwest England since 2005, also said he would step down from his ministerial position and leave the cabinet when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak carries out his next reshuffle.

"I'm not standing next time," he said in an interview with the newspaper.

Britain says NATO should consider removing MAP hurdle to Ukraine's membership

Wallace, a member of the ruling Conservative party who has been defence secretary for four years, has helped lead Britain's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A general election must be held in Britain within the next 18 months.

The Times said a cabinet reshuffle was expected in September.

UK Rishi Sunak Ben Wallace

Comments

1000 characters

UK defence minister Wallace to step down as lawmaker at next election

PM Shehbaz says govt has tried to normalise ties with US

Brokerage house AHL expects KSE-100 to provide upside of 24% in FY24

Afghanistan not fulfilling its obligations as neighbour: Khawaja Asif

After raising $11.5mn last year, MedznMore says it has shut operations

Elon Musk says Twitter’s cash flow still negative as ad revenue drops

Rahul Gandhi appeals to India's top court over conviction

Putin discusses grain deal, BRICs summit with S.Africa’s Ramaphosa

China's top diplomat urges stable ties with India as military tensions simmer

Russia investigating if this week’s North Korean test missile crashed in its waters

‘No time to be afraid of Djokovic,’ says Alcaraz ahead of Wimbledon final

Read more stories