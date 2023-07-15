BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -785.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China wheat output falls 0.9% after rain damage ahead of harvest

Reuters Published 15 Jul, 2023 10:17am

BEIJING: China’s summer wheat output fell 0.9% this year, official data showed on Saturday, the first decline in seven years after heavy rain hit key growing areas just ahead of the harvest.

Output in the world’s top grower of the grain fell to 134.53 million metric tons, the National Bureau of Statistics said, although it added that this year still brought a bumper harvest.

Wheat acreage increased by 0.4% but yields were down 1.3%, the statistics bureau said.

The output drop is expected to have at most a minor impact on China’s plentiful state stocks, said Huang Tian, an analyst at SDIC Essence Futures.

The stocks would also likely forestall any significant impact on domestic food prices, although lower production could drive up imports by one of the world’s top buyers at a time of uncertain global supplies.

The global wheat market is closely watching dry weather in key exporters Canada and the United States, and the looming expiry of Ukraine’s wartime shipping deal on Monday.

Wheat jumps to near 3-week high on Black Sea supply woes, China weather

The decline was largely attributed to weeks of heavy rain that battered mature wheat in the country’s top growing province of Henan and surrounding areas just before the harvest.

“Large-scale rainfall occurred in the northern wheat region in late May, which lasted for a long time, had a large volume, and affected a wide range of areas, resulting in insufficient sunlight during the grain filling period and a decrease in grain weight,” the statistics bureau said in a statement.

In Henan, which produces about one-third of the country’s wheat, the rain caused wheat to germinate in some areas, and the yield “dropped significantly”, it added.

Beijing has urged local reserves to buy up some of the damaged grain but purchases have been slow so far, and wheat prices have fallen significantly in recent weeks in Henan.

Drought during the latest winter and spring in Southwest China has also reduced summer grain yields in Yunnan and Guizhou provinces and other areas, the bureau said.

China Economy China wheat

Comments

1000 characters

China wheat output falls 0.9% after rain damage ahead of harvest

PM reassures IMF chief: Govt won’t tolerate iota of violation of deal

Economic stability: SBA to anchor govt’s instant efforts: IMF

Base power tariff hiked by Rs4.96

FCA for May: Rs1.45/unit positive adjustment in KE tariff approved

Pakistan, Argentina bonds’ surge belies bigger reform hurdles

After raising $11.5mn last year, MedznMore says it has shut operations

‘Pakistan Land Port Authority’: ‘Final’ approval blocked by minister

Sovereign Wealth Fund: Govt finalises draft law

China June new home prices flat in weakest showing this year

Transshipment of banned spare parts to Kabul allowed

Read more stories