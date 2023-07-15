Minister advocates promotion of religious tourism

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State and Prime Minister’s Task Force on Gandhara Tourism Chairman Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani has said the promotion of religious tourism potentially could play a key role in making a roadmap for the prosperity of the country.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said the recently-held Gandhara symposium titled, “Cultural Diplomacy and Revival of Gandhara Civilization and Buddhist Heritage in Pakistan” had attracted people across the Buddhist world from Thailand to Myanmar and Cambodia.

He said the promotion of such activities would not only help in developing local tourism but also create thousands of jobs in various sectors from transportation to hoteling. He further said that religious tourism would also help promote a positive image of Pakistan aboard and the hospitality offered by the Pakistanis.

He said that delegates from 31 countries visited the Gandhara Centre and expressed their joy after observing the history of Gautama Buddha. Dr Kumar said, “I wish tourists would come to Pakistan and study its history. The history of Gautama Buddha started in Pakistan, and my goal is to promote tourism in Pakistan.”

Dr Kumar added that Vietnam earned $30 billion through tourism and the Vietnamese delegation was also offered a chartered flight to visit Pakistan for promotion of tourism. He emphasised that terrorism would be eliminated with the growth of tourism and the country would prosper.

“The people of Pakistan, including security agencies and stakeholders, need to play their part.” Dr Kumar stated that Pakistan owed its existence to the sacrifices of the armed forces. “Tourism can play a vital role in the country’s economy, and the promotion of religious tourism is crucial for GDP growth.”

He said that religious tourism in Pakistan would help promote the country’s soft image, adding the international “Gandhara Symposium” was a successful event and it will promote peace, interfaith harmony, and a friendly atmosphere for the tourists in the country.

He said a draft of “Takshashila Declaration” was shared with monks, which aimed at exploring windows to promote Gandhara art and tourism. Kumar said a web portal www.gandhara.gov.pk had been established to facilitate tourists desiring to visit Gandhara archaeological sites in Pakistan. He said the portal would help tourists to expedite the visa process.

He said the Higher Education Commission (HEC) chairman had been tasked to urge students of different universities to write theses on Gandhara art.

While appreciating the HEC, he said it had played a key role in making the “Gandhara Symposium” a successful event as it engaged 500 global universities and 248 Pakistani universities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023