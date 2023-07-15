BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
CM visits flood-hit villages in Kasur

Recorder Report Published 15 Jul, 2023 06:08am

LAHORE: India’s water aggression has resulted in the release of 70,700 cusecs of water at the Ganda Singhwala location in the Sutlej River.

The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the Talwar Post adjoining border village Bhiki Pind and other affected areas on a boat on Friday and assessed the flow of water in the Sutlej River.

He inquired the locals about their issues and supervised relief activities. He ordered to expedite relief efforts and to assess the damages in the submerged villages.

The CM directed that essential food supplies and fodder should be provided to the affected villages and the needs of the affectees should be taken care of completely. He further directed to increase the number of relief and medical camps and ensure proper arrangements for food and water for the people.

He instructed to ensure the availability of essential medicines and vaccines in the medical camps and to continue monitoring the water situation in the river. Line departments should be kept informed about the inflow and outflow of water in real time. Moreover, the CM made a visit to the Bibi Pakdaman shrine to observe the progress of the ongoing renovation and expansion project.

Secretary C&W gave briefing on the renovation activities. Recognizing the importance of timely completion, the CM called for accelerating pace of the work and set a deadline of five days to finish the expansion project. The primary goal is to have the renovation and expansion project completed before the 1st of Muharram, he added.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister underscored the commitment to open the shrine to the public by the 1st of Muharram, highlighting the relentless efforts dedicated to the renovation and expansion project. Over 200 workers, alongside architect Nayyer Ali Dada and his team, are working round the clock.

