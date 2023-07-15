Markets
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
The Searle Company Limited 17-Jul-23 12:00
United Brands Limited 17-Jul-23 15:00
IBL HealthCare Limited 17-Jul-23 11:00
Faysal Bank Limited 17-Jul-23 11:00
Dolmen City REIT 18-Jul-23 12:00
Jubilee General Insurance
Limited 18-Jul-23 14:00
United Bank Limited 19-Jul-23 10:00
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd 19-Jul-23 14:00
Sapphire Fibres Limited 20-Jul-23 12:30
MCB Arif Habib Savings and
Investment and Funds 26-Jul-23 15:00
Fauji Cement Company Limited 26-Jul-23 10:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 23-Aug-23 14:30
=========================================================
