BAFL 35.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.94%)
BOP 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.75%)
CNERGY 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.67%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.1%)
FABL 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
FCCL 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.02%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
HBL 78.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.31%)
HUBC 79.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
MLCF 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
OGDC 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.39%)
PAEL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.17%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.16%)
PPL 68.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.98%)
PRL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.03%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 43.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
SSGC 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.78%)
TELE 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (8.16%)
TPLP 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.89%)
TRG 102.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.7%)
UNITY 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.43%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,534 Decreased By -92.7 (-2%)
BR30 15,818 Decreased By -397 (-2.45%)
KSE100 45,059 Decreased By -795.1 (-1.73%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -304.1 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

India launches rocket to land spacecraft on moon’s south pole

Reuters Published 14 Jul, 2023 03:15pm

BENGALURU: India’s space agency launched a rocket on Friday that will attempt to land a spacecraft at the lunar south pole, an unprecedented feat that would advance India’s position as a major space power.

Television footage showed the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) LVM3 launch rocket blast off from the country’s main spaceport in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, leaving behind a plume of smoke and fire.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission is designed to deploy a lander and rover near the moon’s south pole around Aug. 23.

Only three other space agencies - the United States, the former Soviet Union and China - have touched down a lander on the moon’s surface.

None have landed near the lunar south pole.

India shoots for the moon with latest rocket launch

The third Chandrayaan, which means “moon vehicle” in Sanskrit, includes a 2m tall lander designed to deploy a rover near the lunar south pole, where it is expected to remain functional for two weeks running a series of experiments.

ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2020 successfully deployed an orbiter but its lander and rover were destroyed in a crash near where the Chandrayan-3 will attempt a touchdown.

India China Chandrayaan 3 mission spacecraft on moon ISRO’s

Comments

1000 characters

India launches rocket to land spacecraft on moon’s south pole

After Saudi Arabia and UAE deposits, Pakistan expects another $2.6bn in financing: report

Rupee falters, settles at 277.59 against US dollar

Pakistan LNG gets bids from Trafigura for Jan, Feb cargoes

PM Shehbaz breaks ground on 1,200MW Chashma-5 nuclear power plant

Wang tells Blinken to ‘work with China’ on improving US ties

Brent oil hovers above $81 after supply disruptions

Transport disrupted in India’s capital after river floods key sites

May 9 violence: PTI chief to appear before JIT today

Caretaker setup will be in place next month: IMF SBA to PM represents greater cause for rejoicing

UN chief helped Pakistan secure IMF deal

Read more stories