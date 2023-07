The Kenyan shilling was flat on Friday, staying at the record low against the dollar it struck a day earlier on elevated dollar demand from importers.

At 0818 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 141.30/141.50 to the US currency, the same level it closed at on Thursday.

Kenyan shilling stable; to weaken due to increased importer demand

“A slow close of a colourless trading week,” said one trader at a commercial bank, as activity was muted on the currency market.