BAFL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.71%)
BIPL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
BOP 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.37%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.14%)
DFML 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.12%)
DGKC 57.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FABL 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FCCL 12.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.62%)
HUBC 79.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.97%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
MLCF 31.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.35%)
OGDC 86.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PAEL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.15%)
PIOC 87.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.07%)
PPL 69.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.79%)
PRL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
SSGC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
TPLP 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 103.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.29%)
UNITY 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.64%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,560 Decreased By -67.4 (-1.46%)
BR30 15,935 Decreased By -280.5 (-1.73%)
KSE100 45,315 Decreased By -538.5 (-1.17%)
KSE30 16,097 Decreased By -221.2 (-1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Airports’ outsourcing: Only management controls being given, NA panel told

Nuzhat Nazar Published July 14, 2023 Updated July 14, 2023 08:49am

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has initiated a process to outsource the operations and management at Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore airports to generate foreign exchange reserves for the ailing economy.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Aviation on Thursday was informed that the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) is not selling the airports, they are just giving the operations and management controls for a period of time.

The committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of MNA Syed Mobeen Ahmed.

Airport outsourcing: Dar seeks roadmap

The PCAA director general apprised the committee that after the amendment in rule 68-rule PCCA Act, the authority of NOC is shifted completely from PCAA to Building Control Authorities and they have completely failed in doing their job, quoting the example of Saima builders in Karachi.

The committee recommended to amend the said rule and take back the authority to take strict action against illegal constructions.

He further added that the bird strike cases have increased and they have taken steps like they closed flight operations 6-8 am. In the Lahore Airport, the bird repellant system is enhanced, and awareness campaigns regarding the disposal of waste of sacrificial animals are circulated to the public through social as well as print media.

A committee member pointed out the incident of the PIA air hostess’s death over which the CEO PIA said that this accident happened due to the unsafe motorway in this incident a boy jumped over the barrier and came in front of the vehicle due to which the accident occurred.

The member of the committee also mentioned the increase in the tax percentage of pilots from 7.5 per cent to 32 per cent over this the CEO PIA assured that they have solved this matter by increasing the salary of pilots and most of the staff is happy with their decision.

The chief executive officer Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) explained that they have developed a system by downloading and maintaining the bugs are immediately fixed of every aeroplane. Further, yearly test of every aeroplane is conducted by issuing a certificate of airworthiness. He further added that the PIA’s financial condition cannot bear much expenses so they have hired a contractor for the transport purpose.

The committee asked about the complaint system on the airports. The PCAA director general replied that they have complaint boxes at multiple places in the airport and the complaints are taken very seriously.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PIA Federal Government airports foreign exchange reserves PCAA international airports of Pakistan NA panel Operations of airport Economic distress Outsourcing airports

Comments

1000 characters

Airports’ outsourcing: Only management controls being given, NA panel told

First tranche of SBA: IMF transfers $1.2bn to SBP account: Dar

UN chief helped Pakistan secure IMF deal

Steps to broaden tax base: FY24 budget advances primary surplus of 0.4pc of GDP: IMF

July-May LSMI output declines 9.87pc YoY

Companies profits bill approved by NA panel

PSDP: FD yet to notify strategy for release of funds

C-5 project: PAEC’s point of view

October system collapse: Non-implementation of recommendations irks Nepra

Beverage sector: FBR kicks off process of implementing T&T system

Read more stories