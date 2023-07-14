Airports’ outsourcing: Only management controls being given, NA panel told

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has initiated a process to outsource the operations and management at Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore airports to generate foreign exchange reserves for the ailing economy.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Aviation on Thursday was informed that the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) is not selling the airports, they are just giving the operations and management controls for a period of time.

The committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of MNA Syed Mobeen Ahmed.

The PCAA director general apprised the committee that after the amendment in rule 68-rule PCCA Act, the authority of NOC is shifted completely from PCAA to Building Control Authorities and they have completely failed in doing their job, quoting the example of Saima builders in Karachi.

The committee recommended to amend the said rule and take back the authority to take strict action against illegal constructions.

He further added that the bird strike cases have increased and they have taken steps like they closed flight operations 6-8 am. In the Lahore Airport, the bird repellant system is enhanced, and awareness campaigns regarding the disposal of waste of sacrificial animals are circulated to the public through social as well as print media.

A committee member pointed out the incident of the PIA air hostess’s death over which the CEO PIA said that this accident happened due to the unsafe motorway in this incident a boy jumped over the barrier and came in front of the vehicle due to which the accident occurred.

The member of the committee also mentioned the increase in the tax percentage of pilots from 7.5 per cent to 32 per cent over this the CEO PIA assured that they have solved this matter by increasing the salary of pilots and most of the staff is happy with their decision.

The chief executive officer Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) explained that they have developed a system by downloading and maintaining the bugs are immediately fixed of every aeroplane. Further, yearly test of every aeroplane is conducted by issuing a certificate of airworthiness. He further added that the PIA’s financial condition cannot bear much expenses so they have hired a contractor for the transport purpose.

The committee asked about the complaint system on the airports. The PCAA director general replied that they have complaint boxes at multiple places in the airport and the complaints are taken very seriously.

