Airport outsourcing: Dar seeks roadmap

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar emphasized receiving a roadmap with timelines for moving forward on a fast-track for outsourcing the first airport in order to improve service delivery and match the best international aviation practices in Pakistan.

The minister chaired a meeting of the Steering Committee to oversee the outsourcing of airports’ operations, here on Wednesday.

Airports’ outsourcing: Dar-led body takes decisions on roadmap

Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Government Effectiveness Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, aviation authorities, the IFC team, and senior officers from the Finance Division attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the IFC, transaction advisor, briefed the meeting on the latest status and progress on the matter.

