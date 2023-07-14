BAFL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
‘Agri sector to be key part of IPP manifesto’: Aleem discusses election strategy with party leaders

Recorder Report Published 14 Jul, 2023 06:23am

LAHORE: President of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Abdul Aleem Khan, said on Thursday that agriculture and farmer’s prosperity are very important for the development of the country; therefore, the agriculture sector will be an important part of the IPP manifesto.

Aleem said this while holding separate meetings with party leaders Nauman Khan Langrial and Amir Haider Singha in the central secretariat of the party, where they had detailed consultations on the proposed manifesto of the party, election strategy and other important matters.

In these meetings, Abdul Aleem Khan assigned various important tasks to the party leaders and asked them to hold political activities in their respective districts.

President of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, Abdul Aleem Khan, said that the people were fed up with corruption and nepotism. He added that a lot of time had already been wasted, and we could not afford further delay to stabilize our beloved motherland’s situation.

Aleem Khan said that apart from being the new political platform, the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party had seasoned and experienced politicians who would definitely play a positive role.

He said that in addition to Central Punjab, we would also get good responses in Northern and Southern Punjab as well. He said that the candidates of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party would contest the general elections from each constituency, and the best candidates would be fielded everywhere.

Aleem Khan also directed the party leaders to intensify public communication and political activities in their respective districts and take all possible steps in this regard. He added that instead of making tall claims, we will produce practical and positive results for the masses.

In the separate meetings, Nauman Langrial and Ameer Hyder Singha briefed party president about the political situation in their respective districts. The party leaders said that there was a positive opinion and enthusiasm among the people regarding the party, and the position of the IPP would become more stable in the coming days.

Party leaders reiterated their determination that they would come to power with the support of the people, and under the leadership of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan, they would fight hard for the development and prosperity of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

