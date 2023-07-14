BAFL 34.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.75%)
BIPL 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.38%)
BOP 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.26%)
DGKC 57.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.55%)
FABL 23.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
FCCL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
FFL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.11%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.66%)
HBL 79.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.28%)
HUBC 79.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
KEL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (7.89%)
LOTCHEM 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.45%)
MLCF 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.85%)
OGDC 86.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.16%)
PAEL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.65%)
PIOC 88.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.4%)
PPL 69.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.47%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 43.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.22%)
SSGC 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
TPLP 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.35%)
TRG 104.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.55%)
UNITY 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.6%)
WTL 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,627 Increased By 26.3 (0.57%)
BR30 16,215 Increased By 128.6 (0.8%)
KSE100 45,854 Increased By 338.8 (0.74%)
KSE30 16,319 Increased By 115.6 (0.71%)
Jul 14, 2023
Markets

Ebbing inflation eases rate hike fears on Wall Street

Reuters Published 14 Jul, 2023 06:23am

NEW YORK: Wall Street rose on Thursday after producer prices data provided further evidence of inflation cooling in the world’s largest economy, and stoked hopes that the Federal Reserve will soon end its monetary policy tightening.

US producer prices barely rose in June and the annual increase in producer inflation was the smallest in nearly three years.

Keeping a lid on optimism, a separate report showed weekly jobless claims unexpectedly fell last week, indicating that the labor market remains tight.

Traders expect a 20% probability that the central bank will hike borrowing costs in its November meeting but have fully priced in a 25-basis-point rate hike later in July.

“The giant oil tanker of inflation, so to speak, is turning toward a less inflationary path, and that is having broad impact across the market,” said David Russell, vice president of market intelligence at TradeStation.

“Investors are now at a point where they’re like ‘let’s focus on earnings’.” During the previous session, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed at over a year’s high, with megacap stocks leading gains after the CPI report showed consumer prices registered their smallest annual increase in more than two years.

At 11:53 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 36.37 points, or 0.11%, at 34,383.80, the S&P 500 was up 24.31 points, or 0.54%, at 4,496.47, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 152.52 points, or 1.10%, at 14,071.49.

Five of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors advanced, with communications services leading gains boosted by a 4.9% jump in Alphabet.

The Google-parent said it is rolling out its artificial- intelligence chatbot, Bard , in Europe and Brazil on Thursday, the product’s biggest expansion since its February launch and pitting it against Microsoft-backed rival ChatGPT.

As US inflation cools and growth remains resilient, bullish investors are now counting on the second-quarter earnings season to provide more fuel for the rally in stocks.

Delta Air Lines gained 0.6% after it lifted its full-year profit outlook following stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings on a relentless post-pandemic travel boom.

PepsiCo added 1.0% on raising its annual revenue and profit forecasts for the second time, banking on resilient demand for its snacks and beverages as well as price hikes.

Overall, earnings for the S&P 500 constituents are expected to have dropped 6.4% in the second quarter, Refinitiv data showed.

Meta Platforms, which recently launched Twitter-rival Threads, added 1.5%. It is set to release a commercial AI model, as per a report.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.83-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.99-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 42 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 107 new highs and 29 new lows.

