Turkish central bank’s net international reserves rise to $13.17bn

ISTANBUL: The Turkish central bank’s net international reserves rose more than $3 billion to $13.17 billion in the week to July 7, data showed on Thursday, continuing a strong rebound from record lows after the bank stopped using the reserves to support the lira.

The central bank’s net reserves fell to $-5.7 billion in the week to June 2, their lowest since the data began being published in 2002, as authorities sought to counter forex demand and stabilise the lira’s exchange rate ahead of elections. They turned positive again earlier last month.

The central bank’s forex reserves have sagged in recent years due to costly market interventions and other efforts to cool forex demand.

Demand for dollars in Turkiye surged to record levels in May on companies’ and individuals’ expectations that the lira, which lost 44% in 2021 and 30% in 2022, would plunge after the elections.

The currency has lost more than 28% so far this year, sharpening its decline last month in what traders said was a sign of Ankara moving away from state controls towards a freely traded currency.

The exchange rate used by Reuters on Thursday was 26.0452. The net forex reserves are still in negative territory once outstanding swaps, which stood at $37.90 billion on Wednesday, are deducted.