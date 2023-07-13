BAFL 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from July 12, 2023
BR Web Desk Published July 13, 2023 Updated July 13, 2023 08:51am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Rupee inches higher, settles at 277.48 against US dollar



  • IMF Executive Board approves $3bn Stand-By Arrangement for Pakistan



  • UAE has deposited $1bn in Pakistan’s central bank: Ishaq Dar



  • 9 soldiers martyred after militants attack Balochistan garrison: ISPR



  • Current govt’s tenure to end on August 14: PM Shehbaz



  • KSE-100 up over 350 points as bullish wave continues



  • US welcomes staff-level agreement between Pakistan and IMF



  • Govt negotiating second cargo of discounted Russian crude



  • Country aims $1bn pharma exports by 2025, says Qamar



  • Tied to managing circular debt: Impact of power tariff rebasing not assessed as yet: govt



