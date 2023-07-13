Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Rupee inches higher, settles at 277.48 against US dollar

IMF Executive Board approves $3bn Stand-By Arrangement for Pakistan’

UAE has deposited $1bn in Pakistan’s central bank: Ishaq Dar

9 soldiers martyred after militants attack Balochistan garrison: ISPR

Current govt’s tenure to end on August 14: PM Shehbaz

KSE-100 up over 350 points as bullish wave continues

US welcomes staff-level agreement between Pakistan and IMF

Govt negotiating second cargo of discounted Russian crude

Country aims $1bn pharma exports by 2025, says Qamar

Tied to managing circular debt: Impact of power tariff rebasing not assessed as yet: govt

