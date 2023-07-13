Preservation of NAP record: NA panel for funds to acquire new technology, techniques

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat recommended for allocation of funds for acquiring the latest technology and techniques for preserving the historic official record of the National Archives of Pakistan (NAP).

The committee met with MNA Kishwar Zehra in the chair at the Parliament House on Wednesday.

The committee was briefed about the working and performance of the NAP. The NAP director general apprised the committee that the department had a huge collection of rare historic documents, official record and other collection of historic significance. He further apprised that the department had also been mandated to acquire private collection of rare manuscripts and documents and preserve it for reference purposes.

He said that the department performs its functions under advice of an Advisory Council headed by secretary Cabinet Division with one member each from the Senate of Pakistan and the National Assembly of Pakistan. The NAP director general further apprised the committee about the rare speeches of Quaid, events, and cultural heritage in hard as well as soft form.

The committee appreciated the performance of the department and extended its all-out support in carrying out its functions. The committee also recommended for allocation of funds for acquiring the latest technology and techniques for preserving historic official record.

The committee meeting was attended by members of the Committee, additional secretary Cabinet Division, and other senior officers of the NAP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023