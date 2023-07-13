May 9 incidents: PM slams statement by Israel

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday strongly condemned the statement of the Israeli government official at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) against Pakistan over the human rights issue on May 9 incidents, saying Israel never respected human rights, oppressing Palestinians since long was lecturing Pakistan on human rights.

The prime minister, while addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of Shaheen Chowk Flyover in Islamabad, slammed Israel’s statement against Pakistan and said that it was condemnable as there is no parallel of Israeli atrocities against Palestinians anywhere.

Speaking about the 9th May incident, the prime minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did what the enemy could not do against Pakistan.

In response to the Israeli government’s remarks against Pakistan, the prime minister said what reaction would have been taken to the May 9 like incident if it had happened in Israel? The PM raised a question as to why Israel is giving a statement in favour of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman.

The project, Shaheen Chowk Flyover, will be completed at a cost of two billion rupees within an estimated time of eight months, but the prime minister has directed to complete it in four months. The project will benefit thousands of people especially, students of the National Defence University, and Bahria and Air universities. It will provide a signal-free and smooth flow of traffic to the people.

The prime minister said federal and provincial governments are all endeavouring to stabilise the country, adding that the coalition government along with the provincial government and the Armed Forces of Pakistan, during the past one year, unveiled a project for the revival of the economic development of the country and is successfully implementing it, which will steer Pakistan towards path of development again.

He said the PTI chairman in 2018 was “brought to power by the establishment” by massively rigging the elections and Imran Khan during his entire rule kept on declaring opponents “looters and thieves” but at the same time, he was busy in collecting money through “massive corruption” and even did not spare stealing watches from Toshakhana. He said during the past 15 months of the PDM government no scam had emerged while during Imran Khan’s era massive corruption scandals such as sugar, drugs, Ring Road and others emerged.

He said that the PTI government during its entire tenure only focused on putting opponents in jails, looting national resources and levelling allegations by putting the country at stake. The prime minister said that contrary to the PTI policies, the PDM government focused on sailing out the country from all the challenges including economic and others by putting their politics at stake which is a clear difference between the politics of Mian Nawaz Sharif and the PTI chairman.

He said there is only one month left for his government’s term to end. He also assured the nation that they will accept the election results and mandate given by the people in the next general election. He said that all the developmental projects such as Shaheen Chowk Flyover are designed to benefit the general masses, adding that in return, he was not going to ask the people to favour Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) by voting in favour of the party. He said that if the people of Pakistan favoured PML-N in the upcoming general elections, his party under the leadership of PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif will make all-out efforts in addressing the problems of the masses. He said that the PML-N politics are not self-centered like that of Imran Khan but his party believes in serving the countrymen in the best possible way.

With regard to the government’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said that the success of the agreement was a result of the prayers of the people of Pakistan. “After this agreement, the country would resume its journey of development and prosperity,” he said, adding that programme with the IMF was not an easy task as the PML-N and all other coalition parties put their politics at stake by taking tough economic decisions to save the country from default. Now, the prime minister said Pakistan would stand on its own feet. “We will promote the agriculture sector, information technology, and other sectors, and Pakistan will not only come out of the debt burden but it will emerge as a powerful country very soon.”He said they have prepared the recovery programme for Pakistan’s economy as agriculture, textile, and IT sectors will be promoted.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the prime minister always did politics on the basis of his commitment to serve the people. The prime minister, he said, efficiently run the government during his over a year’s tenure as he kept a balance among all the coalition parties.

The minister said the “politics of service” had overpowered the “politics of arrogance” which had been buried forever. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman, Noorul Ameen Mengal, said, on the prime minister’s directions, the project would be completed in four months and it would cost around Rs2 billion. Currently, he said various projects worth Rs150 billion were under progress in Islamabad, out of which, the projects of Rs100 billion would be completed in one month.

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi said that the BharaKahu flyover would be inaugurated on July 31, 2023. Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was also present on the occasion.

