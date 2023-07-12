BAFL 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
BIPL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.66%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.49%)
DFML 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
DGKC 57.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.87%)
FABL 23.64 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.56%)
FCCL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.89%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.15%)
GGL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
HBL 79.34 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.46%)
HUBC 77.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.33%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 29.34 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.04%)
MLCF 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.9%)
OGDC 85.58 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
PIBTL 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.82%)
PIOC 90.72 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.56%)
PPL 68.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.26%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.18%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.4%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.35%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
TPLP 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 105.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.49%)
UNITY 21.69 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (7.64%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,557 Increased By 68.7 (1.53%)
BR30 15,890 Increased By 254 (1.62%)
KSE100 45,156 Increased By 570.7 (1.28%)
KSE30 16,031 Increased By 155.3 (0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from July 11, 2023
BR Web Desk Published July 12, 2023 Updated July 12, 2023 08:46am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Saudi Arabia deposits $2bn in SBP: Ishaq Dar

Read here for details.

  • Saudi Arabia’s $2bn: KSE-100 rallies to over 45,000 for the first time since April 2022

Read here for details.

  • Contempt case: ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief, Fawad Chaudhry

Read here for details.

  • $77.8mn funding secured for Recharge Pakistan project: Sherry Rehman

Read here for details.

  • Israel’s criticism of human rights in Pakistan ‘politically motivated’: FO

Read here for details.

  • Over 628 businessmen were beneficiaries in PTI govt: PAC disposes of issue of $3bn loans

Read here for details.

  • PM acknowledges China’s support

Read here for details.

  • Rs10bn women empowerment programme unveiled

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

IMF Board scheduled to consider $3bn SBA today

PM acknowledges China’s support

ECNEC approves Rs377bn agri tube-well solarisation plan

$5bn Chashma-5 N-plant to produce power at Rs20 per unit: Country has swallowed a bitter pill?

Rs10bn women empowerment programme unveiled

Holy Quran burning: Pakistan, other states call for accountability

SC says taxing statute should be strictly construed regardless

Suspected smugglers: Extensive powers granted to PCG, PMSA

Inward flows of dollars to create breathing space: ministry

Over 628 businessmen were beneficiaries in PTI govt: PAC disposes of issue of $3bn loans

Read more stories