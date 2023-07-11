Contempt case: ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief, Fawad Chaudhry

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued on Tuesday non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chairman Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry in a case pertaining to contempt of the ECP and the chief election commissioner (CEC).

A four-member ECP bench headed by member Nisar Durrani passed the order. During the hearing, both Imran and Fawad did not appear before the electoral body despite being summoned.

The ECP then issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran and the former information minister and adjourned the hearing until July 25.

Last year, the ECP issued contempt notices against them for allegedly using inappropriate language against the chief election commissioner and the ECP.

The commission had asked them to appear in person or through their counsels.

However, they had had challenged the ECP notices and contempt proceedings in various high court saying that Section 10 of the Elections Act 2017 was against the Constitution.

As per the Election Act 2017, the “election commission may exercise the same power as the high court to punish any person for contempt of court and the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 (V of 2003), or any other law pertaining to contempt of court shall have effect accordingly.”