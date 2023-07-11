BAFL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
BIPL 18.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.94%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.44%)
DFML 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.39%)
DGKC 58.01 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.96%)
FABL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.74%)
FCCL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.54%)
FFL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.97%)
GGL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
HBL 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUBC 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
KEL 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.74%)
LOTCHEM 29.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.26%)
MLCF 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3%)
OGDC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.54%)
PAEL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.04%)
PIBTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.89%)
PIOC 92.00 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (5.02%)
PPL 67.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.95%)
PRL 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.35%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 44.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.94%)
TPLP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.71%)
TRG 106.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
UNITY 21.65 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (7.44%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,552 Increased By 63.4 (1.41%)
BR30 15,878 Increased By 241.5 (1.54%)
KSE100 45,096 Increased By 511.1 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,005 Increased By 130.1 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Contempt case: ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief, Fawad Chaudhry

  • Commission adjourns hearing till July 25
BR Web Desk Published 11 Jul, 2023 01:28pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued on Tuesday non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chairman Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry in a case pertaining to contempt of the ECP and the chief election commissioner (CEC).

A four-member ECP bench headed by member Nisar Durrani passed the order. During the hearing, both Imran and Fawad did not appear before the electoral body despite being summoned.

The ECP then issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran and the former information minister and adjourned the hearing until July 25.

Last year, the ECP issued contempt notices against them for allegedly using inappropriate language against the chief election commissioner and the ECP.

The commission had asked them to appear in person or through their counsels.

However, they had had challenged the ECP notices and contempt proceedings in various high court saying that Section 10 of the Elections Act 2017 was against the Constitution.

As per the Election Act 2017, the “election commission may exercise the same power as the high court to punish any person for contempt of court and the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 (V of 2003), or any other law pertaining to contempt of court shall have effect accordingly.”

PTI Chairman Imran Khan non bailable warrants

Comments

1000 characters

Contempt case: ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief, Fawad Chaudhry

Intra-day update: KSE-100 roars above 45,000 after news of $2bn inflow from Saudi Arabia

Intra-day update: rupee fights back against US dollar

Oil rises on OPEC+ cuts, weaker dollar

Sufficient inflows of USD mandatory: Relaxation on retiring of LCs not ‘unrestrained’: official

Rs69.5bn money laundering unearthed in solar panel imports

NATO to give ‘path’ for Ukraine to join, but no ‘timetable’: White House

Sugar retail price soars

SIH transaction: Privatisation Commission allowed to proceed

Fitch upgrades rating on improved external liquidity

Read more stories