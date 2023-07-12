BAFL 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
BIPL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.66%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.49%)
DFML 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
DGKC 57.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.87%)
FABL 23.64 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.56%)
FCCL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.89%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.15%)
GGL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
HBL 79.34 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.46%)
HUBC 77.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.33%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 29.34 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.04%)
MLCF 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.9%)
OGDC 85.58 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
PIBTL 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.82%)
PIOC 90.72 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.56%)
PPL 68.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.26%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.18%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.4%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.35%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
TPLP 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 105.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.49%)
UNITY 21.69 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (7.64%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,557 Increased By 68.7 (1.53%)
BR30 15,890 Increased By 254 (1.62%)
KSE100 45,156 Increased By 570.7 (1.28%)
KSE30 16,031 Increased By 155.3 (0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM acknowledges China’s support

APP Published July 12, 2023 Updated July 12, 2023 08:52am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that as ‘Iron Brothers’ and old friends, Pakistan and China always stood together in difficult times and had extended unflinching support to each other on issues of mutual concern.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Charge d’affaires of the People’s Republic of China Pang Chunxue, who called on him.

The prime minister felicitated the Communist Party of China on its 102nd anniversary and thanked the CPC leadership for its firm support to Pakistan’s sovereignty, integrity and economic development, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

10 years of CPEC: PM Shehbaz says project has transformed country’s economic landscape

Recalling his substantive interactions with President Xi Jinping and more recently with Premier Li Qiang, the prime minister appreciated the strong personal commitment of the Chinese leadership for strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

Noting the upward trajectory in Pakistan-China ties and deepening economic and financial relationship, the prime minister thanked China for its support for Pakistan’s economic stability and expressed his firm commitment to further deepen development cooperation between the two countries under the rubric of Global Development Initiative and China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Conveying the best wishes and felicitations of the Chinese government for Pakistan, Pang underscored that Pakistan was an all-weather strategic cooperative partner of China and a time-tested friend.

She highlighted that the Chinese government and the Communist Party of China accorded a special place to Pakistan in its neighbourhood diplomacy and looked forward to further deepening relationship in all fields of bilateral cooperation.

Thanking the prime minister for his virtual participation in the first High-Level Forum on Global Development Initiative (GDI), Chinese Charge d’ Affaires expressed China’s resolve to implement GDI projects in Pakistan as envisaged by the leadership of two countries.

She further underscored that CPEC was a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative and that Chinese leadership would continue supporting Pakistan’s efforts for developing CPEC as the high-quality demonstration project of the BRI.

She reiterated that China regarded Pakistan as an important economic partner and would continue its efforts for promoting socio-economic development and financial stability of Pakistan.

China Pakistan Economy Shehbaz Sharif CPEC BRI CPEC Projects PM Shehbaz Sharif Pang Chunxue Pak China relations

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Jul 12, 2023 08:45am
Iron brother is shaking Pakistan down while Pakistan is smiling thinking the Iron Brother is massaging them
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

PM acknowledges China’s support

IMF Board scheduled to consider $3bn SBA today

ECNEC approves Rs377bn agri tube-well solarisation plan

$5bn Chashma-5 N-plant to produce power at Rs20 per unit: Country has swallowed a bitter pill?

Rs10bn women empowerment programme unveiled

Holy Quran burning: Pakistan, other states call for accountability

SC says taxing statute should be strictly construed regardless

Suspected smugglers: Extensive powers granted to PCG, PMSA

Inward flows of dollars to create breathing space: ministry

Over 628 businessmen were beneficiaries in PTI govt: PAC disposes of issue of $3bn loans

Read more stories