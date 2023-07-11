BAFL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.59%)
BIPL 18.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.49%)
DFML 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
DGKC 57.49 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (3.03%)
FABL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.69%)
FCCL 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.29%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.47%)
GGL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
HBL 79.44 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.59%)
HUBC 77.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.5%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 29.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.72%)
MLCF 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.16%)
OGDC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.78%)
PAEL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.58%)
PIOC 90.06 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (2.81%)
PPL 68.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.99%)
PRL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.56%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
TELE 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.05%)
TPLP 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 105.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.61%)
UNITY 21.69 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (7.64%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,557 Increased By 68.7 (1.53%)
BR30 15,890 Increased By 254 (1.62%)
KSE100 45,156 Increased By 570.7 (1.28%)
KSE30 16,031 Increased By 155.3 (0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

$77.8mn funding secured for Recharge Pakistan project: Sherry Rehman

  • The project aims to build Pakistan’s climate resilience and water security through cost-effective ecosystem-based adaptation
BR Web Desk Published 11 Jul, 2023 02:54pm

Funding of $77.8 million has been approved for Recharge Pakistan, a project that aims to build Pakistan’s climate resilience and water security, Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman announced on Tuesday.

“Good news for Pakistan! Our Recharge Pakistan project, which will be implemented over the next seven years, has been approved today for funding of $77.8mn,” said Rehman in a post on Twitter.

The minister highlighted that the funding includes $66 million from Green Climate Fund (GCF) resources and co-financing of around $11.8 million.

GCF was established in 2010 by 194 countries party to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. It is designed as an operating entity of the Convention’s financial mechanism and is headquartered in South Korea.

“This adaptation project aims to initiate ecosystem-based adaptation interventions that will store flood water in wetlands, floodplains and depressions (green infrastructure) at several priority sites,” said Rehman.

Recharge Pakistan is a joint collaboration by GCF, World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and the Government of Pakistan. As per information available on the WWF website, the project aims to build Pakistan’s climate resilience and water security through cost-effective ecosystem-based adaptation.

“The project will increase water storage and recharge through wetlands, floodplains, and hill-torrents management; promote climate-adapted community-based natural resource management and livelihoods; and forge a paradigm shift to scale up this approach,” read the website.

Last week, Rehman during a high-level meeting with a delegation led by Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, President-designate of COP28 and UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said a “critical gap” in resources for adaptation and mitigation has been identified by multilateral agencies -amounting to $348 billion or 10.7% of cumulative GDP by 2030.

Despite this, Pakistan is committed to a green energy transition, whereby it will transfer 60% of its energy needs to renewables by 2030 and reduce its projected emissions by 50% until 2030, Rehman said.

Pakistan is actively involved in transitioning the country towards the renewable energy sector and is seeking partnerships in the alternative and renewable energy sector, the minister added.

Pakistan climate change WWF Pakistan Sherry Rehman Recharge Pakistan GCF CLIMATE CHANGE PAKISTAN

Comments

1000 characters
WAHAJ NOOR SIDDIQUI Jul 11, 2023 03:37pm
Lets hope that these funding will be used for the purpose it got approved. not in the bank accounts of ministers.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Arshad Jul 11, 2023 03:56pm
Bank acccounts of the "Crooks" will be recharged. Rest will be the same.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

$77.8mn funding secured for Recharge Pakistan project: Sherry Rehman

Intra-day update: KSE-100 roars above 45,000 after news of $2bn inflow from Saudi Arabia

Rupee fights back, settles at 278.57 against US dollar

Contempt case: ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief, Fawad Chaudhry

Oil edges up on supply cuts, demand hopes

Scanty rains diminish India’s sugar output, export prospects

NATO to give ‘path’ for Ukraine to join, but no ‘timetable’: White House

Sufficient inflows of USD mandatory: Relaxation on retiring of LCs not ‘unrestrained’: official

Rs69.5bn money laundering unearthed in solar panel imports

Sugar retail price soars

Read more stories