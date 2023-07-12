International Ghandhara Symposium begins: Promoting religious tourism will help foster peace globally: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Tuesday while stressing the need for promoting religious tourism in the region has said that it would help reduce tension and foster peace in the world.

While addressing the inaugural session of the International Ghandhara Symposium, he said Pakistan offered the world a valuable window to Gandhara civilisation with its unique blend of ancient history, and the Buddha’s message of peace and compassion.

The symposium titled, “Cultural Diplomacy: Reviving Gandhara civilisation and Buddhist Heritage in Pakistan” was organised by the Prime Minister’s Task Force on Gandhara Tourism, Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), and the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The objective of the symposium was to raise global awareness about the historical and cultural significance of the Gandhara civilisation and Buddhist heritage in Pakistan,” he said, adding that Pakistan had successfully defeated the menace of terrorism and the country was safe for foreign travelers including those coming to the country for religious tourism.

He added that all religions preach peace and we have to promote this message in order to bring cohesion and harmony in our societies. He said the world needs to shun the course of conflicts.

The president said the civilisations cropped up along the rivers which imply open heartedness. Highlighting the beauty of Indus Valley civilisation, he pointed out that whilst excavation not even an arrowhead was found in Mohenjo Daro.

Welcoming the monks from various countries, the president said Pakistan possesses the most number of Buddhist artifacts. He said Buddhist civilisation has roots in Swat, Peshawar, and Afghanistan.

“In today’s world where hatred is on the rise and increasing polarisation is fueling conflicts, it’s time to rediscover the role of cultural diplomacy to promote dialogue among civilisations,” he said in his address here at the three-day Gandhara Symposium 2023.

The event gathered monks and inter-faith experts from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, China, Malaysia, South Korea, and Vietnam with an objective to explore Pakistan’s rich Buddhist legacy and create an enabling environment for Gandhara tourism.

The president said Buddha’s quest rekindles the spirit of inner reflection with a precept to abstain from taking lives of the living beings and caring for the environment.

He highlighted that the Gandhara civilisation, which thrived in Pakistan centuries ago, could serve as an informative place for visitors from across the globe to explore exquisite Buddhist sites.

He urged collaborative efforts to raise awareness about the inclusive and multicultural nature of Gandhara civilisation and help the society to absorb the diversity of cultures. The president welcomed the Buddhist monks in the country, hoping that their presence would relay a message of peace and cross-cultural harmony.

State Minister, Chairman of the PM Task Force on Gandhara Tourism Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, while speaking on the occasion, said the Gandhara civilisation continues to mesmerize from all over the world and emphasised the need to preserve and revive the historic Buddhist relics.

He said cultural diplomacy helped foster understanding and tradition among civilisations and expressed confidence that the symposium would act as an effective platform for promoting Pakistan’s heritage.

Director General ISSI Sohail Mahmood, in his welcome address, said Gandhara civilisation, situated at the crossroads of ancient trade routes, served as a melting pot of diverse cultures and civilisations. He said preserving and promoting the Buddhist Gandhara heritage was of paramount importance for Pakistan.

The key objectives of the symposium include creating awareness about Gandhara and fostering a sense of appreciation for Pakistan’s rich and diverse cultural heritage, both domestically and abroad. Also, it focuses on considering new initiatives that reinforce the country’s cultural diplomacy efforts and help promote tourism, particularly faith tourism.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the Gandhara civilisation is its artistic creativity. The re-discovered cities of the Gandhara civilisation exhibit many elements of their well-structured and modern lives through paintings, sculptures, coins, pottery, and their relation with Buddhism.

Speaking at the event, while appreciating the government of Pakistan for organising the international Gandhara Tourism Symposium, said that such events will not only attract a large number of foreign tourists but will also play a key role in promoting peace and religious harmony.

Chief Abbot of Buddha Bihara, Nepal Bhikshu Kondanya said after this symposium, Pakistan would be a new attraction for tourists and the government deserved appreciation in this regard. Kondanya said: “I am so happy that the Pakistan government is working to promote religious tourism that will also help the country in generating revenue.”

He further said that Pakistan is an important country in South Asia, rich in cultural heritage, and the centre of Indus and Gandhara civilisations. The symposium was also showcasing the Gandhara civilisation and tourism, he added.

Chief Abbes of FoGuang Shan, Malaysia Jue Cheng said that Pakistan’s architectural beauty is attracting tourism across the world. He said that Pakistan is a safe country and urged international tourists to come here and visit its beautiful recreational and heritage sites.

He apprised the participants that Buddhism is a religion that loves, cares and respects humanity, adding that the friendship between Islam and Buddhism is thousands of years old. Jue Cheng said that the Gandhara civilisation is the pride of Pakistan.

Honorary Rector of World Buddhist University Thailand Anil Sakya said: “I am so happy that a Muslim country namely, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is hosting the international Gandhara symposium.”

The religion of Buddhism is giving the message of peace, tolerance, and interfaith harmony, he added.

He concluded that Pakistan is a peaceful and safe country for foreigners and invited world tourists to visit the beautiful country.

