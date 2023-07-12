Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 11, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,155.80
High: 45,250.48
Low: 44,585.12
Net Change: 570.67
Volume (000): 248,171
Value (000): 12,087,631
Makt Cap (000) 1,609,288,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,497.12
NET CH (+) 68.69
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,038.42
NET CH (+) 124.21
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,529.31
NET CH (+) 181.48
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,189.11
NET CH (+) 1.77
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,122.74
NET CH (+) 40.23
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,125.57
NET CH (-) 14.82
------------------------------------
As on: 11-July-2023
====================================
