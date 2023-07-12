KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 11, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,155.80 High: 45,250.48 Low: 44,585.12 Net Change: 570.67 Volume (000): 248,171 Value (000): 12,087,631 Makt Cap (000) 1,609,288,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,497.12 NET CH (+) 68.69 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,038.42 NET CH (+) 124.21 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,529.31 NET CH (+) 181.48 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,189.11 NET CH (+) 1.77 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,122.74 NET CH (+) 40.23 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,125.57 NET CH (-) 14.82 ------------------------------------ As on: 11-July-2023 ====================================

