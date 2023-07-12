Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Arctic Textile Mills Limited 7/11/2023 14:00
United Brands Limited 7/11/2023 11:00
Ghani Global Glass Limited 7/11/2023 11:00
Ansari Sugar Mills Ltd 7/13/2023 11:00
Interloop Limited 7/13/2023 9:30
IBL Health Care Limited 7/17/2023 11:00
The Searle Company Limited 7/17/2023 12:00
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd 7/19/2023 14:00
United Bank Limited 7/19/2023 10:00
Fauji Cement Company Limited 7/26/2023 10:00
MCB Arif Habib Savings and
Investment and Funds 7/26/2023 15:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 8/23/2023 14:30
=========================================================
