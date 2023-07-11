BAFL 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
Sri Lanka shares end higher as consumer staples, industrials gain

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2023 05:37pm

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, aided by gains in consumer staples and industrials stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled 0.04% up at 10,351.81, gaining for seven straight sessions, its longest streak of gains since early Dec. 2022

Browns Investments PLC and Cargills (Ceylon) PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 3.08% and 3.55%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 131.5 million shares from 103.2 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrials, communication services rise

The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.67 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($8.51 million) from 2.13 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 380.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2.40 billion rupees, the data showed.

