BAFL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
BIPL 18.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.94%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.44%)
DFML 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.39%)
DGKC 58.01 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (3.96%)
FABL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.74%)
FCCL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.54%)
FFL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.97%)
GGL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
HBL 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUBC 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
KEL 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.74%)
LOTCHEM 29.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.26%)
MLCF 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3%)
OGDC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.54%)
PAEL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.04%)
PIBTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.89%)
PIOC 92.00 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (5.02%)
PPL 67.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.95%)
PRL 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.35%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 44.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.94%)
TPLP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.71%)
TRG 106.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
UNITY 21.65 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (7.44%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,552 Increased By 63.4 (1.41%)
BR30 15,878 Increased By 241.5 (1.54%)
KSE100 45,096 Increased By 511.1 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,005 Increased By 130.1 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

NATO to give ‘path’ for Ukraine to join, but no ‘timetable’: White House

AFP Published 11 Jul, 2023 12:12pm

VILNIUS: NATO will lay out a path of reforms for Ukraine so that it can eventually join the alliance, but without giving a “timetable,” White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Tuesday.

A “reform path for Ukraine” will be drawn up but “I can’t put a timetable on it,” Sullivan told reporters at the NATO summit in Vilnius, also announcing that President Joe Biden will meet Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday.

Sullivan ruled out any immediate entry for Western-backed Ukraine, given its ongoing war against Russian invasion, saying this would “bring NATO into a war with Russia.”

Citing “a lot of good will” for Ukraine’s ambition at the summit in Vilnius, Sullivan said “the question is what’s the pathway?”

“I think we can come to a good understanding,” he said.

Separate to the issue of membership, NATO countries are discussing concrete interim security measures to offer Ukraine, beyond the current aid pouring in to help Kyiv’s military push back the Russians.

Sullivan said this would be discussed during a meeting Wednesday between Biden and Zelensky.

Joe Biden NATO White House global economy Volodymyr Zelensky Jake Sullivan NATO Summit RUssia Ukraine war UK unemployment

Comments

1000 characters

NATO to give ‘path’ for Ukraine to join, but no ‘timetable’: White House

Intra-day update: KSE-100 roars above 45,000 after news of $2bn inflow from Saudi Arabia

Intra-day update: rupee fights back against US dollar

Contempt case: ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief, Fawad Chaudhry

Oil rises on OPEC+ cuts, weaker dollar

Sufficient inflows of USD mandatory: Relaxation on retiring of LCs not ‘unrestrained’: official

Rs69.5bn money laundering unearthed in solar panel imports

Sugar retail price soars

SIH transaction: Privatisation Commission allowed to proceed

Fitch upgrades rating on improved external liquidity

Read more stories