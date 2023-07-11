Suleman Shehbaz acquitted in money laundering case

LAHORE: A special court on Monday acquitted Suleman Shehbaz and other accused in money laundering case.

Special central court’s Judge Bakht Behzad announced its verdict on the acquittal petitions of Suleman Shehbaz and other accused today.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had earlier given a clean chit to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son, Suleman Shehbaz and other accused in money laundering case.

It is to be mentioned here that PM Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz have already been acquitted from money laundering charges.

The Special Judge Central Court was hearing Rs16 billion money laundering case against Suleman Shehbaz.

The FIA told the court that the agency did not find any evidence of money laundering and kickbacks.