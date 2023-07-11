German envoy, Aleem Khan discuss political situation

LAHORE: German Ambassador in Pakistan Alfred Grannas called on President Istehkam Pakistan Party (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan at the Central Secretariat of the party in Lahore on Monday.

Both sides discussed different matters of mutual interest and present ties between Pakistan and Germany and further development in various fields.

Moreover, possibilities of increasing cooperation in different sectors also came under discussion. German Ambassador had a detailed exchange of views with Abdul Aleem Khan on the current political and economic situation of Pakistan.

German Ambassador while talking to the President IPP said that since 2020, the volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Germany has increased up to 2.3 billion Euros which can be further increased as well.

He indicated that Germany imports garments, surgical instruments and rice from Pakistan while Germany is exporting machinery, chemicals and industrial equipment to Pakistan. There is a broad scope for further increase in bilateral cooperation in agriculture, food processing and IT sectors for which both countries may take additional steps, German Ambassador said.

President IPP said that Pakistani students in a large number are striving for higher education in Germany which is very helpful for their future. He expressed the desire to further increase the trade activities between Pakistan and Germany for which he offered support on behalf of the business community, in this regard.

The German Ambassador told Aleem Khan that he is fond of the hospitality of Pakistan, especially Lahore, in which the traditional cuisine has inspired him a lot. Aleem Khan welcomed German Ambassador to Pakistan and expressed best wishes to him.

