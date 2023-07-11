BAFL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.53%)
BIPL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.38%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.93%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.53%)
DGKC 56.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FABL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.45%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.64%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
GGL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.51%)
HBL 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.11%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.29%)
OGDC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
PAEL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.07%)
PIBTL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
PIOC 87.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PPL 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.54%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.33%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.72 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.54%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
TPLP 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.86%)
TRG 107.65 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.57%)
UNITY 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.29%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,488 Increased By 24.5 (0.55%)
BR30 15,636 Increased By 11 (0.07%)
KSE100 44,585 Increased By 377.8 (0.85%)
KSE30 15,875 Increased By 70.8 (0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

German envoy, Aleem Khan discuss political situation

Recorder Report Published 11 Jul, 2023 06:08am

LAHORE: German Ambassador in Pakistan Alfred Grannas called on President Istehkam Pakistan Party (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan at the Central Secretariat of the party in Lahore on Monday.

Both sides discussed different matters of mutual interest and present ties between Pakistan and Germany and further development in various fields.

Moreover, possibilities of increasing cooperation in different sectors also came under discussion. German Ambassador had a detailed exchange of views with Abdul Aleem Khan on the current political and economic situation of Pakistan.

German Ambassador while talking to the President IPP said that since 2020, the volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Germany has increased up to 2.3 billion Euros which can be further increased as well.

He indicated that Germany imports garments, surgical instruments and rice from Pakistan while Germany is exporting machinery, chemicals and industrial equipment to Pakistan. There is a broad scope for further increase in bilateral cooperation in agriculture, food processing and IT sectors for which both countries may take additional steps, German Ambassador said.

President IPP said that Pakistani students in a large number are striving for higher education in Germany which is very helpful for their future. He expressed the desire to further increase the trade activities between Pakistan and Germany for which he offered support on behalf of the business community, in this regard.

The German Ambassador told Aleem Khan that he is fond of the hospitality of Pakistan, especially Lahore, in which the traditional cuisine has inspired him a lot. Aleem Khan welcomed German Ambassador to Pakistan and expressed best wishes to him.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Abdul Aleem Khan IPP Pakistan and Germany Pakistan’s political situation

Comments

1000 characters

German envoy, Aleem Khan discuss political situation

Sufficient inflows of USD mandatory: Relaxation on retiring of LCs not ‘unrestrained’: official

SIH transaction: Privatisation Commission allowed to proceed

PM optimistic about country’s agri prospects

Sugar retail price soars

Payable as RD: SC allows Customs to encash 50pc bank guarantee of OMCs

ECP refuses to hold LG polls in Punjab thru EVMs, i-voting

Rs69.5bn money laundering unearthed in solar panel imports

Sindh govt approves 17.5pc increase in pension

Declaration of assets & liabilities: FBR sets deadline

Position of Nepra chairman advertised

Read more stories