BAFL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.53%)
BIPL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.38%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.93%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.53%)
DGKC 56.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FABL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.45%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.64%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
GGL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.51%)
HBL 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.11%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.29%)
OGDC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
PAEL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.07%)
PIBTL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
PIOC 87.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PPL 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.54%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.33%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.72 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.54%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
TPLP 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.86%)
TRG 107.65 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.57%)
UNITY 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.29%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,488 Increased By 24.5 (0.55%)
BR30 15,636 Increased By 11 (0.07%)
KSE100 44,585 Increased By 377.8 (0.85%)
KSE30 15,875 Increased By 70.8 (0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Police & peace committee collaborate to ensure peaceful Muharram

Recorder Report Published 11 Jul, 2023 06:08am

LAHORE: In an effort to maintain peace and tranquillity during the sacred month of Muharram, Punjab police and the peace committee have reached a unanimous decision to monitor sensitive areas within the capital. The joint agreement includes executing search and sweep operations, combing activities, and intelligence-based interventions to ensure public safety.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Peace Committee of Lahore Division, held at Town Hall and jointly presided over by CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana and Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Monday.

The meeting focused on the necessity of implementing enhanced security measures at Imambargahs, including security checks, walk-through gates, metal detectors, and the installation of CCTV cameras.

The primary objective of the meeting was to ensure public peace and security during the holy month of Muharram. Attendees, including peace committee members, organizers of Muharram processions, trustees (mutawalis), and license holders, expressed their unwavering commitment to cooperate fully in preserving peace during Muharram.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized the crucial role of procession organizers in fostering unity, peace, and brotherhood at the grassroots level.

He assured the attendees that foolproof security arrangements would be in place for processions and gatherings throughout Muharram. Kamyana also stressed the importance of strict adherence to regulations, such as the Loudspeaker Act, restricted timing for majalis and processions, and route restrictions, which would be strictly enforced.

Thorough checks on mourners would be conducted in collaboration with Imambargah management, administrators, custodians, and volunteers.

Commissioner Muhamm-ad Ali Randhawa reaffirmed that senior police officers would diligently monitor all activities related to Ashura through the control room at the DC Office, utilizing the extensive CCTV network of the Safe Cities Authority. He highlighted the imperative role that every individual must play in fostering a positive and peaceful environment.

Expressing their gratitude, the participants commended the commendable efforts of the Lahore police in crime control and suppressing criminal activities within the city. The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials, including RPO Sheikhupura Babar Sarfraz Alpa, DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP (Operations) Sohaib Ashraf, Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura Sarmad Taimur, Deputy Commissioner Nankana Sahib, Sahib Rafiq Ahsan, DPO Nankana Sahib Sa’ad Aziz, DPO Kasur Tariq Aziz, SP (Security) Abdul Wahab, Divisional SPs, and others. Representatives from the District Administration, peace committee members, and license holders of majalis and processions were also present.

With the collaborative efforts of the Punjab police, the peace committee, and the commitment of all stakeholders involved, a peaceful and secure observance of Muharram is anticipated in Lahore.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab police Muharram Bilal Siddique Kamyana

Comments

1000 characters

Police & peace committee collaborate to ensure peaceful Muharram

Sufficient inflows of USD mandatory: Relaxation on retiring of LCs not ‘unrestrained’: official

SIH transaction: Privatisation Commission allowed to proceed

PM optimistic about country’s agri prospects

Sugar retail price soars

Payable as RD: SC allows Customs to encash 50pc bank guarantee of OMCs

ECP refuses to hold LG polls in Punjab thru EVMs, i-voting

Rs69.5bn money laundering unearthed in solar panel imports

Sindh govt approves 17.5pc increase in pension

Declaration of assets & liabilities: FBR sets deadline

Position of Nepra chairman advertised

Read more stories