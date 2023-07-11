Police & peace committee collaborate to ensure peaceful Muharram

LAHORE: In an effort to maintain peace and tranquillity during the sacred month of Muharram, Punjab police and the peace committee have reached a unanimous decision to monitor sensitive areas within the capital. The joint agreement includes executing search and sweep operations, combing activities, and intelligence-based interventions to ensure public safety.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Peace Committee of Lahore Division, held at Town Hall and jointly presided over by CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana and Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Monday.

The meeting focused on the necessity of implementing enhanced security measures at Imambargahs, including security checks, walk-through gates, metal detectors, and the installation of CCTV cameras.

The primary objective of the meeting was to ensure public peace and security during the holy month of Muharram. Attendees, including peace committee members, organizers of Muharram processions, trustees (mutawalis), and license holders, expressed their unwavering commitment to cooperate fully in preserving peace during Muharram.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized the crucial role of procession organizers in fostering unity, peace, and brotherhood at the grassroots level.

He assured the attendees that foolproof security arrangements would be in place for processions and gatherings throughout Muharram. Kamyana also stressed the importance of strict adherence to regulations, such as the Loudspeaker Act, restricted timing for majalis and processions, and route restrictions, which would be strictly enforced.

Thorough checks on mourners would be conducted in collaboration with Imambargah management, administrators, custodians, and volunteers.

Commissioner Muhamm-ad Ali Randhawa reaffirmed that senior police officers would diligently monitor all activities related to Ashura through the control room at the DC Office, utilizing the extensive CCTV network of the Safe Cities Authority. He highlighted the imperative role that every individual must play in fostering a positive and peaceful environment.

Expressing their gratitude, the participants commended the commendable efforts of the Lahore police in crime control and suppressing criminal activities within the city. The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials, including RPO Sheikhupura Babar Sarfraz Alpa, DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP (Operations) Sohaib Ashraf, Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura Sarmad Taimur, Deputy Commissioner Nankana Sahib, Sahib Rafiq Ahsan, DPO Nankana Sahib Sa’ad Aziz, DPO Kasur Tariq Aziz, SP (Security) Abdul Wahab, Divisional SPs, and others. Representatives from the District Administration, peace committee members, and license holders of majalis and processions were also present.

With the collaborative efforts of the Punjab police, the peace committee, and the commitment of all stakeholders involved, a peaceful and secure observance of Muharram is anticipated in Lahore.

