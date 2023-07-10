Futures spread surges by 811bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 811bps to 19.23 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes decreased by 62.7 percent to 78.06 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 209.42 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 31.1 percent to Rs 3.78 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 5.49 billion.

