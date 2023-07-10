BAFL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
Futures spread surges by 811bps

Recorder Review Published 10 Jul, 2023 06:52am

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 811bps to 19.23 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes decreased by 62.7 percent to 78.06 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 209.42 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 31.1 percent to Rs 3.78 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 5.49 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PSX Trading activities Average daily traded value

