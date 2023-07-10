Governor, President discuss Sindh govt uplift projects

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori called on the President Dr. Arif Alvi at his residence here on Sunday. According to a Governor House communique, the Governor felicitated the President on performing Hajj.

They also discussed ongoing projects in the Sindh province, cooperation of the federal government, measures pertaining to the restoration of metropolis infrastructure and other issues of mutual interests.

Kamran Tessori, on the occasion, said that the development of the province through the cooperation of the federation was certain.

He said that steps were being to ensure the welfare of the people.

The President Dr. Arif Alvi said that the projects of the Governor regarding the welfare of the people were appreciated.